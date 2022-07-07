Barcelona Atletic sign Nils Ruiz, Alvaro Nunez, promote Chadi Riad & Marc Casado

Barcelona B’s summer squad overhaul continues with the team having adding two players to the squad and also promoted a couple of of the club’s rising stars.

Goalkeeper Nils Ruiz has joined from Damm and has signed a two-year deal with the option for two more seasons.

Ruiz arrives after the departure of Lazar Carević and will rival Arnau Tenas for the No. 1 jersey at Barca Atletic next season.

As you can see the stopper is very tall, he stands at 1.90 meters apparently, and impressed last season going on a run of 10 games without conceding a goal.

Joining Nils Ruiz at Barca Atletic is 21-year-old defender Alvaro Nunez. The right-back has signed for a season with the option for another two and arrives from Athletic Bilbao.

Álvaro Núñez, nuevo jugador del Barça Atlétichttps://t.co/CMLvHh03FQ#ForçaBarça ❤️ — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) July 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Barca have also moved to secure the futures of two highly-rated talents in the Atletic squad.

Moroccan defender Chadi Riad has been promoted from Juvenil A and signed a new contract that runs until 2024, with an optional extra year. Riad also trained with the Xavi’s side on the first day of training ahead of the 2022-23 pre-season on Monday.

Riad is certainly one to watch and has already been likened to Ronald Araujo. He’s expected to become a key player for Barca Atletic next season under Rafa Marquez.

It is impressive that in so many matches and with such an aggressive style of play, he only received 2 yellow cards. Chadi also scored a goal for the Morocco U-20s. His style of play is similar to Ronald Araújo, but Chadi is better with the ball at his foot. Great talent. — Piotr Guziński (@Nyctophile1_) July 1, 2022

Barca have also promoted and renewed defensive midfielder Marc Casado who has also signed on until 2024. Casado, who captained Juvenil A, is another player to look out for in 2022-23 and was also with the first-team squad earlier this week for the start of pre-season.