Pablo Torre to split time between Barcelona Atlètic and first team this season

Young midfielder Pablo Torre is expected to split time between FC Barcelona’s B and senior teams this coming season. The 19-year-old, signed from Racing Santander, is considered one of the most promising in his position in Spain.

After being taken by Xavi to the main squad’s preseason tour of the United States, it’s expected that the manager will give him first team minutes. However, he will be primarily a Barça Atlètic player.

He is being praised for his skill and decision making at a young age, although he still needs to mature both tactically and physically to reach the required level. He is already making progress and has bulked up over the last few months already.

Still, it’s tough to get minutes in Barcelona’s midfield. Even with Riqui Puig’s exit, Torre will likely compete with Pedri, Gavi, Franck Kessié, Nico González, and if he doesn’t leave, Frenkie de Jong. You could add Sergi Roberto to that list although he mostly will play as a fullback. Sergio Busquets and Miralem Pjanić (if he stays) will play as the pivot, a position that probably will not suit Torre. (Álex Collado, another young midfielder, is expected to leave in this transfer window.)

The coaching staff wants to make sure Torre’s always playing, which means that Xavi will try to give him minutes, but when that is not possible, he’ll be at the Rafa Márquez’s disposal.