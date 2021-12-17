Barcelona draw Linares Deportivo in Copa del Rey

Barcelona will begin the defense of their Copa del Rey trophy with a third-round tie against Linares Deportivo.

The draw was made on Friday with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic, and Atletico joining the 28 sides who had already made it through from the second round.

Here’s a look at the draw in full:

OFICIAL | DIECISEISAVOS DE FINAL DE LA COPA DEL REY.



➡️ Este es el resultado del sorteo celebrado esta mañana en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.



⚽️ Esta ronda copera se disputará los días 4, 5 y 6 de enero de 2022 a partido único.#CopaDelRey | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/kHMYLvHK1O — RFEF (@rfef) December 17, 2021

Linares have already seen off La Liga opposition to make it this far. The Andalusians beat Alaves 2-1 in the last round.

There have been a few other La Liga casualties in the competition too. Alcoyano beat Levante on penalties and now take on Real Madrid who they beat last season.

Elsewhere, Getafe were thumped 5-0 at Atletico Baleares and Granada went out at the hands of Atletico Mancha. Even Seville needed penalties to get past CE Andratx.

The ties are scheduled to be played between 4-6 January 2022. Teams in lower leagues will once again enjoy home advantage and there are no replays. Games ending level will go to extra-time and then penalties if required.