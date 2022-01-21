Barcelona saw Ansu Fati and Pedri go off injured during Thursday’s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic at San Mames as the club’s injury problems continue.

Fati only came on in the second half but went off in extra-time and looked pretty distraught before he headed straight down the tunnel.

The striker was swiftly followed by Pedri who signalled he couldn’t continue either. Again it looked like a muscle problem as the teenager departed before the final whistle.

Pedri had earlier made it 2-2 with his first goal of the season to send the game into extra-time after goals from Iker Munian and Inigo Martinez had put Athletic 2-1 up.

The hosts went on to win the game and secure their place in the quarter-final with a winner from Munian from the penalty spot after a Jordi Alba handball.

Xavi offered a brief word on the injuries after the match and offered a bit of hope with regards to Pedri at least.

Xavi on injuries: Pedri doesn't seem to be anything serious, we will see with Ansu after tests tomorrow — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 20, 2022

Fans will be praying that Ansu’s injury is not serious either, particularly given the nightmare time the attacker has had to endure over the last couple of seasons.

Barca play again on Sunday at Alaves in La Liga and it’s not clear if either player will be available, although we’ll try to bring you latest as soon as it happens.