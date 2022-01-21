Ferran Torres: Barcelona have to keep working and the results will come

Ferran Torres says the results will come for Barcelona if they keep on working hard after Thursday’s 3-2 Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic.

The new signing was on target during the match, scoring his first goal for the club with a superb effort to make it 1-1 in the first half.

However, Athletic went on to 3-2 in extra-time to dump Barca out of the competition and take their place in the quarter-finals.

Torres offered his thoughts after the match and says Barca have the players to overcome what’s been a difficult season so far for the Catalans.

“This has been hard. But we have to keep working and move on. We will overcome this bad streak. I think we played well but made individual mistakes. We are on the right track and we have to congratulate Athletic,” he said. “We have to keep working and the results will come. The season is complicated, but we have players to get it through and we’ll get it through. “We are recovering people who had been injured for a long time. Ansu has relapsed again. We have to keep working and the results will come.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barca now just have La Liga and the Europa League to focus on for the rest of the 2021-22 season. Up next is a trip to Alaves on Sunday with a win really needed after defeats to Athletic and Real Madrid.