Ousmane Dembele passed fit for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona have passed Ousmane Dembele fit for today’s Copa del Rey clash at Linares after the French forward tested negative for Covid-19.

Dembele was one of 10 players to test positive after the festive break and missed the win over Real Mallorca but could return tonight.

There is more bad news for Xavi though as center-backs Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, who had also returned after Covid-19, are now sidelined again.

MEDICAL UPDATE@Dembouz has tested negative for Covid-19 in a PCR test and rejoins the squad. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. @clement_lenglet and @samumtiti are ruled out with a stomach bughttps://t.co/6YGWxrejjZ pic.twitter.com/OUMYGFyiKJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2022

It had been thought both defenders could feature in the Copa del Rey, after struggling for La Liga game time, but the absence of both players could see a debut for Barcelona B’s highly-rated Mika Marmol.

It will be interesting to see how Xavi lines his team up with so many players missing. Luuk de Jong, the match winner against Real Mallorca, is also absent through suspension which means we could well see Dembele in attack even if he does not start the game.