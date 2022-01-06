Dani Alves says playing for Barcelona again is a ‘special gift’

Dani Alves made his second ‘debut’ for Barcelona on Wednesday, playing all 90 minutes against Linares in the Copa del Rey.

It was a winning return for the Brazilian as Barca recovered from going a goal down to win 2-1 and progress to the next round.

Alves was happy to speak to the press after the game and made it clear once again how thrilled he is to be back in a Barcelona shirt.

“I’m really happy. A film’s going through my mind. After everything that’s happened, to play another official game for Barcelona is such a special gift for me,” he said. “I was enjoying myself playing with my teammates and competing alongside them. It’s a feeling that we represent. We need to instil this in the team. We know there are more surprises all the time in the Copa del Rey. We need to keep improving as a team. “We need to have that spirit to compete, that spirit that we can do it. We need to be mentally strong. I think in the end coming through, the goals came for us, and that’s what we need.” Source | Barca TV

Alves could now be in line for his first La Liga appearance since returning. The 38-year-old could start against Granada on Saturday with Sergino Dest still doubtful due to injuries and having tested positive for Covid-19 after the festive break.