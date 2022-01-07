Barcelona draw Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey last 16

Barcelona will take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey after the draw was made on Friday.

@AthleticClub, Barça's opponent in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey!

Xavi’s men secured safe passage to the last 16 with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Linares Deportivo on Wednesday after coming from a goal behind.

Second-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Jutglà secured a comeback win and a game against the Basque giants. This is a rematch of last year’s Final, with Barça beating Athletic 4-0 in brilliant fashion to win their only trophy of last season.

Here’s the draw in full, which has some very tasty matchups including the Seville Derby:

Atlético Baleares vs Valencia

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano

Sporting Gijón vs Cádiz

Elche vs Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid

Real Betis vs Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Mallorca vs Espanyol

Once again the games will all be one-off matches with penalties and extra-time available if required. Barcelona’s trip to Bilbao will take place on 18, 19 or 20 January after the Spanish Super Cup.