The draw for the Copa del Rey third round draw will take place on Friday and will see Barcelona enter the fray.

Xavi’s side will discover their opponents at 12:30pm local time. The Catalans will also be joined by Real Betis, Real Madrid and Valencia who will enter draw for the first time this season too.

Here’s a look at all the teams in the draw. Don’t forget the new(ish) format means the highest-ranked teams will be paired against the lowest-ranked available opposition.

Getafe

Intercity

Elx

Majorca

Athletic

Villarreal

Cartagena

spanish

levant

Alabès

Sporting de Gijón

Ibiza Pitiüses Islands

Rayo Vallecano

Royal Sociedad

Valladolid

Osasuna

Pontevedra

Seville

Ceuta

Logronie

Barcelona

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Valencia

Cacereño

Eldenc

Linares

Celta Vigo

Atlético Madrid

Native of Tarragona

La Nucia or Las Palmas

Oviedo

Games are played as a single match at the ground of the team in the lowest division (or whoever is drawn first if both teams are in the same league). Extra-time and penalties will be used if matches are level at full time.

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey more than any other team in the tournament’s history and will be hoping for a good run this year.

Xavi knows he must deliver silverware this season and the cup is a good opportunity. It also provides a good chance for some of the club’s youngsters and fringe players to gain some valuable minutes.

Barcelona made it to the last 16 last season before being knocked out by Athletic. Real Betis went on to win the title, beating Valencia in the final on penalties.

You can watch a live stream of the draw on the Spanish Football Federation’s official YouTube channel.