Intercity confirm Barcelona Copa del Rey tie will be moved to Hercules

Intercity have confirmed that next week’s Copa del Rey third round tie against Barcelona has been moved to a new venue.

The game will now take place at Hercules’s Jose Rico Perez Stadium which has a capacity of around 29,500. Intercity’s stadium can accommodate just 2,500 fans.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“CF Intercity and Hércules de Alicante CF have reached an agreement so that the round of 16 tie for the Copa del Rey will be played at the José Rico Pérez stadium and the city of Alicante can host this great event on January 4 at 9:00 p.m. The RFEF has officially communicated to the club its consent for said venue to host this important meeting.” Source | Intercity

Barcelona are obviously overwhelming favorites to win the game. Intercity drew 0-0 with Barca Atletic at the start of December in a game which saw youngsters such as Chadi Riad, Victor Barbera, Marc Casado, and Ilias Akhomach all feature.