The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana have made the long trip to Africa for their Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie against Third Division side AD Ceuta, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Ángel Alarcón

The big news for this one is the first main squad call-up for under-19 star Ángel Alarcón, who has been rising through the academy ranks and now gets a chance to be around the first team which should happen more often with the departure of Memphis Depay to Atlético Madrid. There are no injuries to worry about for this one, but Xavi has decided to rest Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong who will watch the game from home and get a night off.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Peña; Bellerín, Eric, Alonso, Alba; Kessie, Roberto, Torre; Ferran, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!