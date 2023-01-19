WATCH: Barcelona squad arrive for Copa del Rey clash by helicopter

Barcelona players have arrived in Ceuta by helicopter for today’s Copa del Rey last 16 clash.

The squad flew to Malaga and then undertook the last part of their journey across the Mediterranean in three helicopters.

And here they are:

#FCB



¡El Barça ya está en Ceuta!



️ Así ha sido la llegada de la expedición en helicóptero



@sanantheone / @VALENRICH pic.twitter.com/wRc5UygwK9 — Diario SPORT (@sport) January 19, 2023

It’s a little unusual but Xavi played down the long trip yesterday at his press conference, telling reporters: “The situation will be different but no excuses and we hope the weather will be very good.”

Cueta is an autonomous Spanish city located on the northern tip of Morocco and Barca have played there before in the competition.

The Catalans ran out 3-0 winners in Ceuta back in 2001 and then won 2-0 at the Estadio Alfonso Murube in 2010-11.

Ceuta are the lowest ranked team left in this season’s Copa del Rey but did stun La Liga side Elche last time out to book their place in the last 16 and a tie with Barcelona.