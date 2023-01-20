When is the Copa del Rey quarter-final draw and who can Barcelona face?

Barcelona booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday with a 5-0 victory over Ceuta in the last 16.

Goals from Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie mean Xavi’s side progress and will discover their opponents on Friday.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday, January 20 at 1pm local time (7am ET, 4am PT).

Here’s a look at the teams who have qualified.

Real Sociedad

Valencia

Sevilla

Athletic Club

Osasuna

Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid

Barcelona

There is no seeding this time around which should make for a fun draw. Ties are once again single matches with extra-time and penalties available if required. Teams drawn first will play at home.

The quarter-final ties will be played on the 24, 25, and 26 January.