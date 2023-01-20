Barcelona draw Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

Barcelona will face Real Sociedad at Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals next week after the draw was made on Friday at the Spanish Federation headquarters.

Barça will face Real Sociedad in the quarter finals of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place next week at Spotify Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/pUNGMHXjdZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 20, 2023

Barça dominated Third Division Ceuta and won 5-0 in the Round of 16 on Thursday while La Real had a much tougher time against Mallorca, needing a narrow 1-0 victory to advance to the Last Eight.

The Blaugrana won the first meeting between these two earlier this season in La Liga at Anoeta with an excellent performance and a resounding 4-1 result. Sociedad have been very impressive all season and sit third in the table just six points away from Barça at the top, and their defensive organization and quick counter-attacking style will no doubt make it a very tough tie for the Blaugrana.

This one will be at home, however, and despite breaking the Anoeta Curse five years ago it is still very good news to be able to face Sociedad at Camp Nou where Barça have had plenty of success.

This is the full quarterfinal draw, which includes a very interesting Madrid Derby. The dates and kickoff times for next week’s ties will be announced soon.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid

Osasuna vs Sevilla

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

What do you think of the draw, Barça fans? Do you like our chances of going to the semi-finals?