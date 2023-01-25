The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Real Sociedad to the Spotify Camp Nou for a big Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Wednesday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There are no surprises on the list as Xavi is able to call up all of his first team players since no one is injured or suspended for this one, which means Lewandowski and Ferran Torres can play in the Cup despite their La Liga suspensions. Under-19 striker Ángel Alarcón who was called up for the last two matches and has been training with the first team is not part of the squad for this one due to a prior commitment with his Juvenil A side.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!