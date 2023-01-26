Araujo knows what Xavi will tell Barcelona players after Real Sociedad win

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was happy to share his thoughts after helping the Catalans to a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game at the Camp Nou, while Xavi’s side picked up yet another clean sheet.

The win sends Barcelona into the semi-finals of the competition, leaving Araujo a happy man but well aware that his manager will have a few stern words for his players.

“I am very happy to go through. Tough game, as we expected,” he said. “We were very good, pressing up. We knew what we had to do. With a man down they made things difficult and didn’t create spaces for us. “Ousmane had a great game. We know the quality of the player he is. He helps us with goals. He’s making good decisions, which is the most important thing, something that was difficult for him at first. “I’m sure Xavi will give us a slap on the wrist for those chances at the end and tell us we should have closed the game earlier.”

Barcelona now return their focus to La Liga and a trip to Girona at the weekend.