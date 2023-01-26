WATCH: Barcelona loanee Ez Abde fires Osasuna into Copa del Rey semi-finals

Barcelona loanee Ez Abde had a night to remember on Wednesday as he came off the bench to score an extra-time winner for Osasuna in the Copa del Rey.

The quarter-final tie was delicately poised when Abde was sent running through on goal, checked back and then smashed home a shot to make it 2-1.

It’s the first time that Osasuna have made it to the semi-finals of the tournament since 2005.

¡SE CAE EL SADAR!



Pisarla, pensar y tirar en apenas segundos



Abde vuelve a poner por delante a Osasuna en la primera parte de la prórroga #LaCopaRTVE #CopaDelRey https://t.co/W0s0kir0xx pic.twitter.com/9DOE8Ka4NL — RTVE Deportes (@deportes_rtve) January 25, 2023

The match exploded into life in the second half. Chimy Avila put Osasuna ahead but Sevilla then forced extra-time by scoring in the 94th minute through Youssef En-Nesyri. Abde then won it for the hosts after coming on as a substitute.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey takes place on Monday. Barcelona are also in the draw and await the winners of the other two ties which take place tonight between Real Madrid and Atletico and Valencia versus Athletic.