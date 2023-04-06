Xavi Hernández calls Barcelona’s El Clásico defeat “a tough pill to swallow”

Barcelona are out of this season’s Copa del Rey and no longer have a shot at the domestic double thanks to a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clásico in the second leg of their semi-final tie.
Barça played a good first half but conceded a crucial goal before halftime, and a second half collapse led to an embarrassing defeat for Xavi Hernández’s troops. The boss spoke to the media after the game, and gave his verdict on the performance and what comes next for his team.
“Tonight is a tough pill to swallow and it hurts all of us as Culers. Now we need to react and move won, we have a league to win. We competed a lot better than the result says, it’s exaggerated.
“In the first half we did very well, but in a counter-attack Madrid took advantage and scored the first. But it was really the 2-0 that killed us. It’s a shame but we have to be self-critical, it was a bad second half.
“I’m not making excuses. I believe we played very well in both legs. I’d already said Madrid were the favorites.”
Source: Mundo Deportivo
