Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo explains late skirmish with Real Madrid’s Vincius Junior in El Clásico loss

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo explained his late disagreement with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior that earned the Uruguayan a yellow card in the final minutes of Barça’s 4-0 El Clásico defeat in the Copa del Rey semi-final.
Araujo once again was involved in a direct matchup with the Brazilian and the two were very physical with each other as usual, and near the end of the game Vinicius was seen taunting Araujo and other Barça players, which caused Ronald to push Vinicius into the ground. That led to a minute-long skirmish between the two teams, with extra yellow cards handed out to players on both sides.
Araujo gave his side of the story, making it clear that he was protecting his teammates and let his emotions get the better of him. Ronald also talked about the heavy defeat against Los Blancos and what comes next for Barça after their Cup elimination.
“I got a little heated because he was talking to my teammates the entire game, taunting them. I’ve always said he is a great player who will get a lot better if he’s only focused on playing. I’m always respectful, but he was talking a lot and I got a little heated.
“I am sad because we couldn’t advance to the Final and make the supporters happy, it didn’t go well for us even though we played a great first half. But we conceded two quick goals and dropped our level too much.
“It’s hard to lose, even more so against your classic rival, but now we have to move on, think about Girona and the most important goal, which is La Liga.”
Source: Mundo Deportivo
Loading comments...