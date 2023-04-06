Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo explains late skirmish with Real Madrid’s Vincius Junior in El Clásico loss

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo explained his late disagreement with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior that earned the Uruguayan a yellow card in the final minutes of Barça’s 4-0 El Clásico defeat in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Araujo once again was involved in a direct matchup with the Brazilian and the two were very physical with each other as usual, and near the end of the game Vinicius was seen taunting Araujo and other Barça players, which caused Ronald to push Vinicius into the ground. That led to a minute-long skirmish between the two teams, with extra yellow cards handed out to players on both sides.

Araujo gave his side of the story, making it clear that he was protecting his teammates and let his emotions get the better of him. Ronald also talked about the heavy defeat against Los Blancos and what comes next for Barça after their Cup elimination.