Barcelona draw Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey quarter-finals

Barcelona have a date with an old rival with a place in the Copa del Rey’s Final Four at stake: the Catalans have been drawn against Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés in the Spanish Cup quarter-finals, with the game scheduled for next week in the Basque Country.

Barça and Bilbao have faced each other countless times in the Cup, with their last meeting in the 2021-22 season which was won by Los Leones in an epic encounter in extra-time two years ago.

The Basques eliminated Deportivo Alavés at home in the Round of 16 on Tuesday while Barça knocked out third tier Unionistas de Salamanca on Thursday. The two now meet in what is always a spectacular atmosphere at San Mamés, with Bilbao having an excellent season in the league and ready to eliminate the Blaugrana at home.

These two already met once this season in La Liga, with Barça winning a tight encounter back in October thanks to a late goal by young striker Marc Guiu.

Here are the full results of the quarter-final draw, with the games scheduled for 23-25 January:

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad

Mallorca vs Girona

Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla

