Luis Enrique has confirmed Neymar is ready to take on Espanyol after serving a three-match ban for his sending off against Malaga.

The Brazilian has missed the games against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Osasuna but will feature on Saturday with Lucho insisting Neymar can be trusted to keep his temper.

"Neymar is ready to compete," he told a pre-match press conference.

"He is a specialist at dealing with these types of situation.

"If there's a player that receives the most fouls it's Neymar, and I think he can control these situations perfectly.

"But a derby against Espanyol is a game when control is needed from all the players."

One man who could miss out is Andres Iniesta due to a groin problem with Enrique revealing they will leave a decision on whether he can play until Saturday.

He added: “We will have to wait until tomorrow to see if he can be included in the squad.”

Luis Enrique has also backed Luis Suarez, who was rested in midweek, and has now gone five games without a goal.

"I am not worried, because if you look at his figures it is not just about scoring goals -- which he's spectacular at -- but about assists and infinite other things he contributes to the team," he explained.