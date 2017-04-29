Espanyol appear to have taken aim at Lionel Messi as they prepare to welcome Barcelona to the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat on Saturday night.

Quique Sánchez Flores’ side have taken to social media to tweet an image of their shirt being held up with the words ‘Tomorrow, remember what matters’.

Demà, recordin allò que importa. ⚪️



Mañana, recuerden lo importante.



Tomorrow, remember what is important. #RCDE #EspanyolFCB pic.twitter.com/QfGBgPI6Nh — RCD ESPANYOL OFICIAL (@RCDEspanyol) April 28, 2017

The tweet seems to allude to Messi’s iconic celebration at the Bernabeu last weekend after he held his shirt aloft to the crowd after scoring the last minute winner, and his 500th goal for the club.

However, Espanyol seem to have taken a dim view of his celebration implying the club is always far more important than the individual.

Messi goes into the game in red-hot form with 10 goals in his last eight games and have scoring 11 times from his last 19 shots on target in La Liga.

Probably not a good idea to get Messi angry again, Espanyol. It's actually a dumb idea.