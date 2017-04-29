MATCH INFO

Preview: Espanyol vs. Barcelona

Date/Time: Saturday, 8:45pm CET, 7:45pm BST (UK), 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT (USA), 12:15am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco

Television: beIN SPORTS (USA & Canada), Sky Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport 12 (Africa), Sony Six SD/HD (India), Movistar+ (Spain), elsewhere

Online streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT (USA & Canada), Sky GO (UK), FuboTV (7-day free trial + monthly subscription, click here to sign up), elsewhere

LINEUPS

ESPANYOL

Starting XI: López; J.López, D.López, Reyes, Aarón; Jurado, Sánchez, Fuego, Piatti; Moreno, Caicedo

Bench: Roberto, Duarte, Léo Baptistão, Pérez, Diop, Roca, Navarro

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Messi, Suárez, Neymar

Bench: Cillessen, Mascherano, Digne, Aleñá, Denis, Arda, Alcácer

