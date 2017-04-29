MATCH INFO
Preview: Espanyol vs. Barcelona
Date/Time: Saturday, 8:45pm CET, 7:45pm BST (UK), 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT (USA), 12:15am IST (India, Sunday)
Venue: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Television: beIN SPORTS (USA & Canada), Sky Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport 12 (Africa), Sony Six SD/HD (India), Movistar+ (Spain), elsewhere
Online streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT (USA & Canada), Sky GO (UK), FuboTV (7-day free trial + monthly subscription, click here to sign up), elsewhere
LINEUPS
Starting XI: López; J.López, D.López, Reyes, Aarón; Jurado, Sánchez, Fuego, Piatti; Moreno, Caicedo
Bench: Roberto, Duarte, Léo Baptistão, Pérez, Diop, Roca, Navarro
Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Gomes; Messi, Suárez, Neymar
Bench: Cillessen, Mascherano, Digne, Aleñá, Denis, Arda, Alcácer
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
If you haven't already, sign up for an SB Nation account and join the conversation on Barca Blaugranes, where we'll have full coverage of every Barcelona match this season, with breaking news, opinion, and tactical discussion.
Loading comments...