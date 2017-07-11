Iniesta: I still have years left at the top

Andres Iniesta says he still has years left at the top, with Barcelona set to begin pre-season training this week.

The summer has been dominated by talk of potential midfield arrivals at Camp Nou with Barca having so far been frustrated in their efforts to sign Marco Verratti.

Paulinho is another player heavily linked, while Barca also appear to have missed out on Dani Ceballos, who looks set to sign for Real Madrid instead.

Meanwhile, Iniesta has spoken out about his future, with his contract expiring next summer, but says he hopes to remain at the club for a long time.

"It's still early to speak about my future because I still have years left at the top level," he said via Sport.

"I'm not worried about my contract renewal at all because I'm just focused on resting, recharging my batteries and returning for a great season.

"At the moment, there's nothing new to what I have said before. I can only say that I am happy at Barça and it's where I want to be. I hope I can be there for a long time because that's something which excites me.

"Of course it would be nice to play for Albacete [his hometown club], but everyone knows that I have always said I would like to retire at Barcelona, where I've been since I was 12."

Iniesta also discussed new coach Ernesto Valverde and inevitably backed the new man ahead of his debut campaign at Camp Nou.

"I'm convinced that he will fit in perfectly as Barça coach," he added.

"As players, what we must do is capture what he asks and demands of us out on the pitch.

"It's a new era with exciting challenges, but also with the same challenges as always, which is to keep winning as many competitions as possible."

Exactly seven years ago today in 2010, Iniesta was scoring the winner for Spain in the World Cup final, hopefully there are still more trophies to come for the midfield maestro.