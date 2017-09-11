El Clasico 2017-18: La Liga confirm date of Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

Get your diaries out folks because the date and time of the first Clasico of the season has now been confirmed by La Liga president Javier Tebas.

According to AS, the game is set for Saturday December 23 at 13.00 local time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The game has been put back slightly due to Real Madrid’s participation in the Club World Cup which runs from December 6 to 16.

Madrid will enter the competition at the semi-final stage on Wednesday December 13 and if they win will go through to the final on Saturday December 16.

The tournament is being held in the United Arab Emirates, and following their participation los Blancos will then fly back to Spain to prepare for El Clasico.

Last season’s encounter at the Bernabeu was something special, Lionel Messi scoring a last minute winner, his 500th goal for the club, in a 3-2 win.

More of the same please.