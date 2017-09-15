Valverde hints at Barcelona changes for Getafe clash

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has hinted he could make changes to his team for Saturday’s trip to Getafe in La Liga.

The Blaugrana go into the game on the back of a very impressive win over Juventus in the Champions League in midweek but with a clash against Eibar on the horizon next week.

The possibility of rotation has been in the air and Valverde was asked if he could make changes during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It’s obvious the squad is more than the 11 players who go out there in the starting 11,” he said. “I think we will have to use them through the whole season because we are a squad. and it's true when the games come thick and fast there could be changes.”

Valverde also spoke about Saturday’s opponents and says he is expecting a difficult test against a side that have picked up four points from their opening three games.

“Getafe are a side who defend really well, are aggressive in defence and try to stop you playing. They are dangerous too at set pieces and for us it's a good test,” he added. “We come into this game on a week in which nine points are at stake, they've got that positive energy that comes from being promoted, they have started the season well, even defeat against Sevilla, they played well. “We are expecting a tough game and the three points are important for us.”

It seems likely that Valverde will make changes for the weekend, particularly with Eibar at Camp Nou on Tuesday, although perhaps understandably he is reluctant to tinker too much with the team who have enjoyed a perfect start to the season.