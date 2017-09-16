Barcelona are on fire. Four straight wins since the start of the league season, including an amazing Champions League victory over Juventus have the Catalan giants showing their power while in somewhat of a crisis.

The Blaugrana top La Liga and are four points ahead of title rivals Real Madrid, which doesn’t look too important after just three games but could prove to be a huge deal at the end of the season. Barça will be looking to stay unbeaten and perfect in the league with one of the toughest games of the season for them.

Getafe in Madrid awaits Barça, and this is not a game the Catalan giants look forward tom. Getafe away is always a really difficult match for Barça, and this certainly won’t be different regardless of the fact that Getafe have just returned to La Liga.

Lionel Messi is in incredible form, and the Argentine will start and probably captain the side as Andrés Iniesta is likely to be on the bench with Ernesto Valverde looking to rotate his squad, but with Messi up front Barça will be strong enough to win, even in a difficult environment.

Barça need to win, they’re in good form, and it’s a chance to watch Lionel Messi again. So yeah, you really should watch this one.

MATCH INFO

Date/Time: Saturday, September 16, 2017, 4:15pm local time, 3:15pm (UK & Nigeria), 10:15am ET, 7:15am PT (USA), 7:45pm IST (India)

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Spain

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Television: beIN SPORTS (USA & Canada), Not Televised (UK), SuperSport 7 (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India)

Online streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT (USA & Canada), FuboTV (7-day free trial, click here to sign up)

(Listings via LiveSoccerTV)

LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-1-2): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi; Dembélé, Suárez

Getafe (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Suárez, Dakonam, Cala, Antunes; Arambarri, Bergara; Fajr, Shibasaki, Ndiaye; Molina