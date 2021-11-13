Dembele picks up first fine at Barcelona under Xavi?

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly become the first player to fall foul of new coach Xavi’s rules at Barcelona and could be hit with a fine.

The Frenchman turned up to training at 8.33am which is pretty early but still three minutes late according to Xavi’s new rules, reports ESPN.

Xavi is thought to want his players at training a full 90 minutes before the session begins so they can prepare and also have breakfast first.

Dembele could therefore become the first player under the new management to be hit with a fine unless Xavi’s willing to let him off this time.

Of course, the Frenchman is no stranger to being late. There were plenty of reports about his poor time-keeping and off-pitch habits earlier in his Barcelona career.

Gerard Pique even spoke out about the situation after Dembele was left out of the Barcelona squad after he missed training back in 2018.

“We were also young and we have also committed mistakes,” he said. “From experience, we have to help him to understand that football is a 24-hour job and he has to live accordingly. I’m convinced that he’s going to improve in this respect and that decisions like the one the coach took will help him.” Source | AS

Xavi has already spoken pretty glowingly about the Frenchman and made it clear he wants him to stay at the Camp Nou.

“That’s a priority,” he said about Dembele’s contract. “Coached well, he can be one of best in the world in his position. He has all the qualities to be a superstar.”

The latest speculation reckons Dembele does want to stay but claims his agent is continuing to drag his heels when it comes to signing on at Barcelona.