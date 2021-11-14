Dani Alves on Barcelona return: Let’s enjoy and rebuild this team we all love

Dani Alves really can’t hide his delight at being back at Barcelona for a second time after sealing a move back to the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

The Brazilian will join his team-mates for training next week, although he won’t be able to feature until January at the earlier.

Still, Alves is in typically upbeat mood and has told fans he wants to help rebuild the club.

Here’s his video message that Barcelona have put out on social media.

“Hello Culers! I’m here in Barcelona, I’m here with you guys. I’m very happy to return home,” he said. “I hope to see you all very soon. Let’s enjoy and rebuild this team we all love. Kisses!”

Alves has also posted another epic post on social media to celebrate his return to the Camp Nou. He wrote, “Humans without dreams, humans without life. One day, they told me: TAKE AWAY THE DANCING! I say: WHY NOT KEEP DANCING!! It’s hard work, but that’s where the difference lies between being and not being.”

Alves’s return has already prompted speculation about what number he might wear for his second stint at the Camp Nou. At the moment it seems most likely he could take over Miralem Pjanic’s No. 8 or possibly the No. 25 which is also currently free.