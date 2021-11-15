Dani Alves ‘feels like a superhero’ when he wears the Barcelona shirt

Dani Alves seems to be absolutely loving life back at Barcelona and has been talking about how he feels like a “superhero” when he wears the club’s shirt.

The Brazilian also told Barca TV, in a new interview after completing a medical at the Camp Nou, that he wants to help “rescue” the Catalan giants and get the team back to the top.

“I am still in shock. I have been trying to return for a long time. It is a privilege to return, we will try to rescue the Barça that we all know. We are in a process, but we have to accelerate it because we are Barça and there is no margin to make mistakes,” he said. “I am facing an incredible challenge, one of the ones that fascinates me the most. To rebuild, fight, sweat … defend the shirt. There are two shirts that when I put them on I feel like a superhero: the one from Brazil and the one from Barça. I hope to spread all of that to my teammates.” Source | Diario Sport

Alves took part in his first training session with the team late on Monday as Xavi put the players through their paces at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Barcelona’s Spanish contingent of Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Jordi Alba also took part in the session after Sunday’s win over Sweden that confirmed the team’s place at the World Cup.

Xavi was also boosted by the return to training of Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Gerard Piqué, Eric Garcia and Sergi Roberto after injury.