Oscar Mingueza says Barcelona locker room ‘needed a change’

Oscar Mingueza has opened up on Ronald Koeman’s departure from Barcelona and says he feels change was needed at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have since installed Xavi as coach and the team are preparing for their first game under the club legend on Saturday against Espanyol in La Liga.

Mingueza seems to be enjoying the new manager’s methods and has offered a bit of insight into life with Xavi at the Camp Nou.

“The dressing room needed a change. There wasn’t the atmosphere we needed. Some people weren’t happy. And when you’re not doing well and things are wrong, you need a change of scenery,” he said. “I’m sure it’s going to be great for us with Xavi. The ideas he’s come up with are very good. He has made a very good start in the dressing room. People believe in what he says and this is very important.”

The 22-year-old also explained what it’s been like working on the training ground with Xavi since he took over from interim coach Sergi Barjuan.

“The exercises are very focused on the idea of ​​what we want to do on the pitch. We have a clearer idea of ​​this. And we do it with maximum intensity, pressure, work, quality. It is good that we have a clear idea and that we all work in a specific way to obtain a good result as a team. “ Source | TV3

Mingueza also added he thinks that Saturday’s derby clash can be a “turning point” in the season for Barcelona, as the Catalan giants aim to end a run of four games without a win in La Liga.