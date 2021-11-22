Antoine Griezmann: My time at Barcelona was not a disaster

Antoine Griezmann has been talking about his career as a Barcelona player and says his time at the Camp Nou was not a “disaster.”

The France international returned to Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window after two years at Barca where he largely failed to live up to expectations.

Griezmann managed 22 goals in 74 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants after signing in a deal worth €120 million in 2019.

The World Cup winner never looked a good fit for Barcelona but has defended his record at the Camp Nou and says he learned a lot from the experience.

“My time at Barça was not a disaster either, since I always scored almost 20 goals each season. It is a pride for me to have played for Barcelona and I am very happy to have gone there,” he said. “I had incredible teammates in the dressing room. I learned a lot from the coaches (Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setién and Ronald Koeman), although sometimes I didn’t play and sometimes it was difficult.” Source | Telefoot

Griezmann has returned to Atletico on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for €40 million next year. The Frenchman has made 13 appearances since returning to the Rojiblancos, scoring five times.