Xavi gives his verdict on Barcelona’s draw at Osasuna

Xavi Hernandez offered his thoughts on Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Osasuna on Sunday and was full of praise for youngsters Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, and Ez Abde.

Nico and Abde were both on target for the visitors, scoring their first senior goals for the club, while 17-year-old Gavi stood out with a typically tenacious and energetic display.

Xavi said it was great to see the young stars impressing in the first team once more but says he needs the whole team to perform and not just the teenagers.

“Abde, Gavi and Nico were extraordinary,” he said. “We’re lucky with the contribution the youngsters are making. It was a great effort from the whole team, but it’s the youngsters making the difference — and that’s difficult to digest. “I think that’s positive and negative. It is a positive for the future but also a negative because such young players can’t always be the standout performers. We have to demand more from everyone.”

Sunday’s result means Xavi has only managed two wins from his six games in charge and he also spoke about the need to escape from a disappointing run of results.

“We are in a negative spiral and we need to find a way to break it,” he said. “This draw is not enough. When we scored the second goal we should have taken control but we didn’t and that made us suffer.”

Xavi now has a midweek friendly against Boca Juniors to deal with before Elche visit the Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga.