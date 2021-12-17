Xavi talks Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen & Ousmane Dembele ahead of Elche

Xavi faced the press on Friday to talk all things Barcelona ahead of Saturday’s final home La Liga fixture of the year against Elche at the Camp Nou.

It’s a real must-win for Barca after a poor run of results and they will be favorites against a visiting side who have managed just three wins all season in the Spanish top flight.

Xavi spoke about Ousmane Dembele’s future, Ferran Jutgla, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Elche

I think the team really needs a win to consolidate the hard work we’ve been putting it. We’ve been working well with good attitude, rhythm and intensity in training. We need a win right away to change the dynamics and tomorrow is a great chance to do so and finish the year well. We are doing a lot of things well but it’s not enough. Tomorrow we need to win by any means to change the dynamic and give the team the boost it needs.

Xavi on Alba and Dembele

Jordi and Ousmane are available to play. They trained with the team. It was more just some muscular cramps he experienced in Pamplona but no important injury.

Xavi on Dembele

On Thursday I met with him. I’m positive. He already knows the sports project and how important he is going to be. He is happy here. Now it depends on the club and his agent.

Xavi on reinforcements

What worries me now are the next two games and adding six points. Laporta and Alemany already know what I want in the short and medium term.

Xavi on Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is going to start many games. It will depend on what we are looking for in attack and defense. If Lenglet does not play, you will ask me about him. Eric is going to play and he is going to be important.

Xavi on what will different against Elche

We need to understand the game. There are players who find it difficult to understand the positional game, which is surprising being at Barça.

Xavi on La Liga

We cannot discard or give away anything. I have been 18 points behind and we have come back. I’m positive, but realistic, but why can’t we win LaLiga?

Xavi on Haaland rumors

At the moment we have a difficult economic situation and we have to think that it will not be easy, we have a salary limit. As for names, we have not discussed this possibility. I don’t know what Tebas said, but he would be interested if players like Haaland were here for the good of La Liga.

Xavi on Ferran Jutgla

He scored a great goal the other day, played really well both on the wing and No. 9. He moves well in the space .He’s one of the possibilities. The young players are giving so much to the team. They have arrived with a lot of excitement and are well prepared. Yes, he’s one of the options.

Xavi on Ter Stegen

He is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world but confidence is important. We have to improve in this regard. If we win tomorrow, Sunday we will all look prettier. It will be a balm for all of us.

Xavi on Frenkie

We are helping Frenkie and everyone. He is experienced but at the same time young, he is capable of making a difference. But when things don’t go well, you lose confidence.

Xavi on drawing Linares in the Copa del Rey

It’s a complicated rival because we have seen La Liga teams that need extra time and penalties to qualify. We are seeing lesser rivals who are eliminating or taking La Liga teams to extra time. We are very excited about this competition.