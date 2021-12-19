Xavi praises ‘spectacular’ Gavi after Barcelona beat Elche

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for 17-year-old midfielder Gavi after Saturday’s 3-2 win over Elche at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

Gavi was the man of the match for the hosts and scored his first goal for the club with a brilliant solo effort to put Barca two up after Ferran Jutgla had made it 1-0.

The teenager then teed up Nico Gonzalez for the winner late on in a performance that certainly impressed by his manager.

“What’s surprising is his age, he’s 17 and look how he competes. Today he made the difference with a goal and an assist,” he said. “More than anything his work is spectacular. We’re happy to have him and I don’t want to compare him to anyone. There’s no ceiling for him.”

Xavi also spoke about the importance of the victory as Barca finally bounced back after disappointing La Liga results against Osasuna and Real Betis.

“We have done some things very well. But, with their goal they came back into the game at 2-2”, he said. “This is three fantastic points and I hope it will be a turning point. We have complicated the game ourselves and Elche survived because of our mistakes.”

The win should give Xavi’s side a boost ahead of their last match of 2021 at Sevilla.