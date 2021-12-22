Ronald Araujo says Barcelona’s draw at Sevilla is a ‘step forward’

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo feels Tuesday’s draw against Sevilla in La Liga feels like a “step forward” for the Catalan giants.

Xavi’s side came away with a point from a rainy Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium after an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Lucas Ocampos had opened the scoring but Araujo leveled with a great header. Sevilla were reduced to 10 in the second half when Jules Kounde saw red for throwing the ball into Jordi Alba’s face.

Araujo faced the press after the match and praised his team’s performance although he did admit it was disappointing not to take home all three points.

“I think it’s a step forward. It was a great performance against a tough rival away from home,” he said. “I think we deserved more. I think we had a good first half, it’s a shame about their goal, we didn’t defend it well but credit to them. What we want to do is pick up points and move up the table. “We are working hard, with a lot of young players, it’s a shame. We just need a couple more goals to kill off games like this. I’m sure you will see an improved Barca in the second half of the season.”

The draw means Barca finish the year down in seventh place in La Liga but just two points off Rayo Vallecano in fourth place and the final Champions League spot.