Xavi happy with Barcelona’s performance but not the result against Sevilla

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was happy with his team’s performance but not the result against Sevilla on Tuesday.

The boss felt his side should have taken all three points home from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium instead of just the one earned from the 1-1 draw.

Sevilla had to play the final half hour with 10 men after Jules Kounde saw red but Barca couldn’t take advantage and had to settle for a point.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all:

“Honestly I think we dropped two points today. We deserved to win. We were very good. The team is growing and has improved in many aspects,” he said. “We wanted a win to go to the Champions League spots but it wasn’t to be today. Proud despite the draw. “We didn’t have luck in front of goal. Gavi’s header, Dembele’s effort that hit the post at the end. It was a mistake off a setpiece when we conceded. We’ll work on that. “The team competes and is improving. I am proud of the team, but not of the draw.”

Barca did have chances to nick the win. Gavi went close with a header, Ousmane Dembele was denied by the woodwork, while Jordi Alba fired a shot straight at the goalkeeper with virtually the last kick of the game.