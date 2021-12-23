Dani Alves won’t be able to play for Barcelona at Real Mallorca - report

Barcelona will be without Sergio Busquets and Gavi for the team’s first game of 2022 against Real Mallorca on January 2 and it seems Xavi won’t be able to use Dani Alves either.

It had been thought the Brazilian would make his second La Liga debut for Barca at Son Moix after returning on a free transfer in November.

However, Mundo Deportivo report the “registration period for LaLiga players starts on January 3” one day after Barcelona’s trip to Real Mallorca.

All of which means that Alves (and potentially Ferran Torres if he is indeed signed in the coming days as the rumor mill suggests) will have to wait until after January 3 to feature.

The news will also affect Gavi and Nico who are being tipped to be officially promoted to the first team after breaking into the senior squad this season.

Both players will also have to wait until January 3 to be registered. As already mentioned, Gavi is suspended for the clash after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign at Sevilla.

Barca’s next fixture after the registration date is a Copa del Rey third round clash against Linares Deportivo on January 5.

The Catalans then travel to Granada in La Liga three days later before jetting off to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup and a semi-final vs Real Madrid.