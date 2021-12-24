Gavi: I’ve always been a culer

Barcelona teenager Gavi has been one of the highlights of the season so far for the Catalans with the 17-year-old bursting onto the scene and becoming a regular for club and country.

Indeed Gavi is already being tipped to become the next young player to be handed a new contract with a €1 billion release clause in a bid to secure his long-term future.

The youngster, who joined La Masia at the age of 11, has been talking about his early days at the club and how he’s always been a Barca fan.

“In the first months it cost me a lot, but as the season progressed I adapted. In the end everything ended well,” he said. “I was always very clear, I always wanted to play for Barcelona. I’ve been a culer since I was little, and for me to play at Camp Nou was a dream, and I made it come true.” Source | Diario Sport

Gavi was speaking after winning the Youth of the Year 2021 award from Los Palacios and Villafranca in his hometown in Andalusia. The midfielder actually started out at Real Betis before heading to Barca in 2015.