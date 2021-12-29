When will Ferran Torres make his Barcelona debut?

Barcelona finally announced the signing of Ferran Torres on Tuesday and then promptly confirmed the 21-year-old is unavailable for selection as he’s still recovering from a foot injury.

Torres passed a medical on Monday whichs showed his fracture is healing well but he’s not ready for a return to first-team action yet. The update is not a surprise but is something of a blow given Barca’s attacking injuries.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out on @FerranTorres20

show that he is recovering well from a fracture in his right foot. He is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.



https://t.co/q1dd2oud2i pic.twitter.com/jav0Wjh4EV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2021

So when will Torres be able to make his Barca debut? The good news is that Barca fans may not have to wait too long to see the new signing in action for the Catalan giants after his move from Man City.

Torres did train with his new teammates on Tuesday as Xavi’s men returned to action after the festive break and began preparations for their first La Liga game of 2022 at Real Mallorca on January 2.

Boom, there you have it@FerranTorres20's first Barça workout pic.twitter.com/49Ej4PDb0q — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2021

Mundo Deportivo reckon Torres is aiming to make his debut in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on January 12. The game takes place after La Liga fixtures against Real Mallorca and Granada and the Copa del Rey tie with Linares.

There’s a similar estimate from Diario AS who reckon the Super Cup is the earliest Torres can feature. Indeed their report suggests a more realistic date could be the league clash against Rayo Vallecano on January 19.

Torres has been out since October when he fractured a foot playing for Spain against Italy in the Nations League. The 21-year-old scored both of Spain’s goals in a 2-1 win that sent Luis Enrique’s team through to the final.