Jordi Alba says Real Betis defeat ‘was a step backwards’ for Barcelona

Jordi Alba spoke out after Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on Saturday and said the game felt like a step backwards for the Catalan giants.

The loss saw Xavi beaten for the first time since replacing Ronald Koeman and leaves Barcelona now seven points behind Real Betis albeit with a game in hand.

Alba says the team must improve and is confident Barca can turn things around.

“We have to improve a lot,” he said. “Today we played a direct rival and we couldn’t beat them. Now we have a very important game ahead of us. I think we can move forward but we have to improve. “If we were first, I’d also tell you we have to improve. We have to have more patience with the ball in their half. We’ve shown good things, but it’s clear that we have to improve. “Barcelona are always obliged to win, especially at home. And we aren’t doing it. It’s also proving very difficult to win on the road. I’m convinced we’re going to turn things around because we’re working well. We’re learning new concepts. But this is a step backwards against a direct rival.” Source | Marca

Saturday’s match saw Alba make his 400th appearance for Barca in all competitions, becoming just the 15th player to hit the landmark in the club’s history.