Riqui Puig says he ‘feels like a footballer again’ at Barcelona

Riqui Puig says he feels like a footballer again after playing 54 minutes for Barcelona against Real Betis on Saturday in La Liga.

The midfielder was once again left out of the starting XI but came on in the first half after Gavi was forced out of the game with a head injury.

Puig’s outing was just his second under new coach Xavi but he still seems pretty happy with the situation.

“Footballers want to play, I am having minutes, I am happy. I feel like a footballer again, let’s see if the results accompany us, we can fight for the league and on Wednesday in the Champions League to qualify,” he said. “In the second half we had very clear chances to score. There is a bad taste in our mouths, but we have to keep playing and working hard. The goal will end up coming, but today we were unlucky. “We have three days to recover and go with everything to Munich to win. It is a final, we all believe, and we are together.” Source | Diario Sport

Puig will be hoping for more minutes in midweek against Bayern Munich, although Gavi could be fit for the trip to Allianz Arena. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital after the match but has since been discharged.