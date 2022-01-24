Frenkie de Jong: I can improve a lot, but my game is not a disaster either

Frenkie de Jong gave a typically honest and forthright interview after scoring a late winner for Barcelona at Alaves in La Liga on Sunday.

The Dutchman converted from close range after a pass from Ferran Torres to make it 1-0 on 87 minutes with just his second goal of the season.

De Jong opened up on his form after the game and also revealed how he was disappointed by the way Barcelona’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup was viewed positively in some quarters.

“It was an important victory because we are in a difficult phase. We have to improve the game. The field was frozen today and it was very difficult to play,” he said. “I think we didn’t play badly against Real Madrid. It makes me sad to say that we are proud when we lost to Madrid because at Barça if we lose we have to be disappointed. “I feel very good. Now because I score a goal, people will say I play well. I think a lot of people aren’t watching the games well. I can improve a lot, but my game is not a disaster either. It’s a bit normal, I can improve a lot.” Source | Marca

Barca struggled against Alaves but De Jong’s goal ensured they do take home all three points. The result also moves Xavi’s men into fifth place in the table, just a point behind Atletico Madrid who they face next on February 6 at the Camp Nou.