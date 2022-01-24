The media is never kind to players when repeat poor performances come in succession. Take a player who’s been at a club for years who’s now on the decline, and you have a media firestorm.

That’s certainly what Jordi Alba thinks is true anyways. The Spaniard came out and chatted about how he feels he's treated in the media following Barca’s narrow win over Alaves at the weekend in La Liga.

“I’ve felt singled out for many years now. It’s not the first time it’s happened. But I accept the criticism, it’s always going to be there,” he said. “If I play well, no one talks about me. If I have a normal game, I’m criticised for not setting up two goals. If I play badly, I am killed, although I recognise I did not play well the other day.” Alba | Source

What do you all think? Is Alba unfairly criticized?