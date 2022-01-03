Eric Garcia hails Marc-Andre ter Stegen after Real Mallorca win

Eric Garcia was full of praise for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after the Germany international pulled off a stunning save late on against Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Barca went ahead through Luuk de Jong’s first-half header but almost slipped up late on when Jaume Costa was presented with a late chance at the far post.

Costa only had Ter Stegen to beat but couldn’t manage it as the stopper showed incredible reflexes to block his shot and preserve the clean sheet.

Here’s what Eric made of it all after the match:

“We owe 70 percent of the win to Ter Stegen,” he said. “He was spectacular. He’s a top goalkeeper. We know he responds in moments like that. Mallorca were pressing and we knew we had to soak it up and we’ve shown we’re able to do that.” “We know we had some big players missing but I think we’ll go on getting bodies back now, “We stepped up today and played well in the first half. Teams above us dropped points and it was important to win to start the year well and close the gap on those above us.” Source | Sport

Barca’s win does see Xavi’s men move up the table on what’s been a good weekend for the club in La Liga. The Catalans giants are now fifth and just two points behind Real Betis in third.