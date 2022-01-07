Barcelona trio return to training ahead of Granada clash

Barcelona have been handed some good news ahead of Saturday’s trip to Granada in La Liga with Gavi, Sergino Dest and Alejandro Balde all returning to training after testing negative for Covid-19.

The trio had all been isolating after testing positive following the festive break and missed the wins over Real Mallorca in La Liga and Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey.

All three could now make the squad for the trip to Los Carmenes and will offer Xavi more options for Barca’s final La Liga game before the Spanish Super Cup.

▶️ Players Dest, Gavi and Balde have tested negative for Covid-19 in PCRs and can rejoin training. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. pic.twitter.com/XXmoTpMhBo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2022

There’s also been speculation that Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay could be passed fit for the match, but we should receive more information later today when the team trains and Xavi holds his pre-match press conference.

Xavi could also provide an update on new signing Ferran Torres. Barca are still waiting to register the forward but it’s thought that may be able to happen following the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa.