Pique hits back at calls he should have been sent off for Barcelona

Gerard Pique has hit back at claims he should have been sent off against Granada in a post on Twitter highlighting how he wasn’t even booked in the match.

The center-back came up with a crunching challenge on Carlos Bacca just after Gavi had been sent off which led to calls he should receive a second yellow card.

It had been thought that Pique had been booked for protesting after Gavi had been handed his marching orders. However, it seems that was not the case at all even though the television coverage claimed he’d picked up a yellow.

So it turns out Pique wasn't on a yellow card when he made a questionable challenge...It flashed on the tv screen that he had been booked hence the confusion. https://t.co/IYkxPCEnEh — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) January 8, 2022

Referee Gonzalez Fuertes then opted not to give Pique for his challenge on Bacca, when he got the ball and the man, and the defender made his feelings about the incident pretty clear after the match.

He wrote on Twitter, “To those of you who complain about my possible expulsion, it would be nice if you knew that I finished the game without a yellow card, so inform yourself before protesting. Is that so @2010MisterChip? Show the minutes when you can!”

A los que os quejáis de una posible expulsión mía, estaría bien que supierais que he acabado el partido sin tarjeta amarilla, así que informaros antes de protestar. Es así no @2010MisterChip? Enseña el acta cuando puedas! — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 8, 2022

Pique’s been pretty vocal on social media this week. He’s hit out at former Barca presidential candidate Toni Freixa, responded to claims about his salary, and also offered his thoughts on Real Madrid’s penalty against Valencia.