Xavi breaks Zidane’s record for longest unbeaten away streak in La Liga

Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Real Mallorca on Saturday saw Xavi make La Liga history.

The manager has now gone 18 La Liga games unbeaten away from home since taking charge of the team, beating the previous record held by Zinedine Zidane.

Xavi has overseen 13 wins and five draws as Barcelona boss and has not seen his team lose on their travels in the Spanish top flight since replacing Ronald Koeman last November.

It’s a great stat and one that may take some beating. Xavi will also be hoping Barca can extend their unbeaten run but face a tough test next time out.

The Catalan giants’ next away game is, you’ve guessed it, at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in two weeks’ time.

Barca will have fond memories of their last visit to the Bernabeu though. Xavi’s side ran out 4-0 winners in a great game in La Liga back in March.