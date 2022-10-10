Xavi sends Barcelona warning ahead of must-win Inter game

Barcelona coach Xavi has sent a warning to his players ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League must-win clash against Inter at the Camp Nou.

The coach said his team have to improve on their second-half showing against Celta if they are to have any chance of beating the Nerazzurri.

“It’s a huge win but we have to be the team of the first 30 minutes moving forward. If we play like we played in the second half today, it will be difficult to beat Inter,” he said. “We have to improve, we have to be self-critical. The first half is good, the intensity was good, we created a lot of chances and have to kill the game off. If we get the second, it all changes. “We were not good in the second half. We let Celta press. Maybe it was tiredness, fatigue. Psychologically we dipped and they had two or three clear chances on the counter.” Source | Sport

Barca started the game against Celta well but it was a different story after the break.

Celta created plenty of chances and will feel aggrieved not to taken anything from the match.