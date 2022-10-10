Marco Alonso: Barcelona gave up too many chances against Celta

Marcos Alonso shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s La Liga win over Celta on Sunday and admitted his team conceded too many chances.

The Catalans took the lead through Pedri early on and dominated the first half but couldn’t add to their lead.

Celta then came back strongly in the second half and Barca were hanging on by the end of the game.

“We suffered a little more, but the important thing was the three points,” he said. “Celta are a good team and they made it hard to keep possession of the ball. We can’t give up so many chances in a game we had controlled.”

Alonso played in central defense alongside Gerard Pique against Celta. The defender was one of three left-backs in the starting XI, with Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also in the line-up.

The win may not have been convincing but it was still enough to take Barca back to the top ahead of next week’s trip to Real Madrid.